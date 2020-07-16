CFBC MOVING TOWARDS ACCREDITATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2020 (SKNIS): The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) is in the process of becoming an accredited institution, says President of the CFBC, Dr. Jacqueline Austin.

“Since I assumed tenure with the CFBC, we have been indeed working on our accreditation and we have been in consultation with the St. Kitts and Nevis Accreditation Board,” said Dr. Austin.

She added that the college is now going through the process of registration.

“They have responded to us and indicated that we need to submit some additional information in terms of data, some reports, etc. But we are well on our way,” she said.

The president added that the process is not short term as the institution will be assessed and evaluated.

“So there must be consistent and continuous improvement and quality enhancement according to best practices and standards in higher education,” she said. “So when we reach the point of registration, the work is not yet done. We have to move to the next phase, which will be the accreditation process that often involves assessment visits by assessors to evaluate the various aspects of our operations or teaching and learning, they will be evaluating our curriculum, also looking at student services, do we have the support systems in place, do we have what is required for us to say that we are indeed operating at an international or according to global educational standards.”

Dr. Austin said that she is pleased that the college has commenced that process.

Established in 1988, the then College of Further Education was mandated to consolidate and augment the opportunities for tertiary level education in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The College came into existence with the amalgamation of four previously existing institutions: The School of Nursing inaugurated in 1966; the Teacher’s College established in 1967; the Technical College organized in 1971; and the Sixth Form.

The former Teacher’s College is now the Division of Teacher Education; the Technical College has given way to the Division of Technical, Vocational Education and Management Studies; and the School of Nursing has become the Division of Health Sciences. The Division of Arts, Science and General Studies replaces the Sixth Form, and the Division of Adult and Continuing Education is a new addition.

-30-