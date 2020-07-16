CFBC ESTABLISHES COVID-19 TASK FORCE TO CREATE A SAFER ENVIRONMENT FOR STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF

As educational institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis prepare for their reopening, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) has established a task force to safeguard students, faculty and staff against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This was stated by the President of the CFBC, Dr. Jacqueline Austin, during her appearance on the “Working for You” radio and television show on July 15.

“We have established a COVID-19 Task Force and we have, of course, been in consultation with the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC). We have had meetings and we have also had compliance inspections by an entity from the Ministry of Education. We are also scheduled to have another inspection by the compliance team from the NEOC,” said Dr. Austin.

Dr. Austin said that establishing a task force is extremely important and will benefit all.

“We see this as vitally and crucially important because we want to ensure that the safety of our faculty, students and staff remains paramount,” she said. “We cannot continue to do what we do and do it well without the protocols being followed and we have already instituted and implemented some of these protocols including social distancing or physical distancing, temperature check logs in the event that we have to perform contact tracing in consultation with the Ministry of Health.”

CFBC’s President said that the COVID-19 Pandemic should not be taken lightly.

“I believe there is a lot of fear around the COVID-19 Pandemic and rightly so it is a very serious disease and we ought to take it seriously because we see the adverse impact on populations across the world. We at the CFBC are very much cognizant of its impact as well.

Dr. Austin said CFBC ensured that distance markers are placed in classrooms measuring six feet to effectively practice social distancing. Also, a CFBC COVID-19 Policy was developed and would be presented to the Board of Governors for ratification.