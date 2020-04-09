CCJ RULES THAT APPELLANTS CANNOT BYPASS THE COURT OF APPEAL

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has ruled that, in its appellate jurisdiction, it can only hear
appeals from judgments delivered by the Court of Appeal. The Court’s judgment was handed down
in Knox v Deane and others, a dispute that has a long history in the courts of Barbados. In this
latest round of litigation, a judge had made an order against Ms Knox, who passed away and is
now represented by her son, Mr Knox. The order, made in the High Court by Worrell J, was to
seize dividends from Kingsland Estates Limited that were payable to the mother’s estate. Mr Knox
appealed to the Court of Appeal. That court reserved its decision in 2016 and to date has not given
its judgment. Mr Knox took the view that the failure to date of the Court of Appeal to give a
decision should be treated as if it were a dismissal of his appeal. It was on this basis, that Mr Knox
believed the CCJ should give him permission to appeal Justice Worrell’s order. In effect, Mr Knox
was seeking to bypass the Court of Appeal and take his case straight to the CCJ from the High
Court.
The CCJ disagreed with this approach. In its judgment, the Court stated that unless the Parliament
of Barbados provides otherwise, the CCJ has jurisdiction only to hear appeals from decisions of
the Court of Appeal. The Court also hastened to acknowledge that “justice delayed is justice
denied. A delay of over four years in a case that turns on whether a judge was right or wrong in
making a garnishee (order to seize assets) borders on the intolerable. Mr Knox is not without
remedy for any such denial. Under section 24(1) of the Constitution, he may make an application
for such constitutional redress as he considers himself to be entitled
This matter was heard by the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, President and Messrs.
Justice Wit and Anderson and the judgment delivered by the President. The applicants were
represented by Mr Philip A McWatt and Mr Alair P Shepherd. The second respondent was
represented by Ms Doria M Moore, Mr Leslie F Haynes QC represented the ninth respondent and
Mr Barry L V Gale QC and Ms Laura Harvey-Read represented the tenth respondent.