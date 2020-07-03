CARICOM Heads Meet Friday – Handover of Chairmanship to feature

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government will hold a special conference on Friday, July 3, which will see Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley handing over the six-month CARICOM Chairmanship to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This Twentieth Special Meeting of CARICOM Heads will be held via video conference beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Caribbean time.

The handing over segment of the meeting will be Live-streamed on the CARICOM Secretariat’s Face Book page – https://www.facebook.com/caricom.org

Remarks will be delivered by CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, and Prime Ministers Mottley and Gonsalves.

The Caribbean Community has 15 Member States – Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, and five associate members – Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.