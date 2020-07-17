Call For Concise and Memorable, Security/Resilience Focused Independence 37 Theme Submissions.

Basseterre: St. Kitts, July 8, 2020: Friday July 31st has been announced as the deadline for entries for the 37th Annual Independence Theme Competition. Citizens of all ages, resident and in the diaspora are asked to submit ideas for the 2020 Independence Theme which is to focus on Security and Resilience.

Two entries are permitted per person. Each Entry should be a catchy phrase, clause or short sentence with a pattern of rhyme and rhythm. It should reflect history and/or present realities and common or shared national aspirations.

Entries can be submitted via email to Independence.themeskn@gmail.com or william.hodge@moeskn.org.

Hard copies can also be delivered to the Ministry of Education Cable Office, Government Headquarters in St. Kitts or Department of Education Marion Heights Nevis.

Each entry should be addressed to the Permanent Secretary of Education, The Cable Building, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Name; Address: and Contact Information must be included along with each submission.

For Further information kindly visit our Facebook pages: SKN Education Media Unit or SKNIS MEDIA.