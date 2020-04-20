BUSINESSES SHOULD MAKE SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS TO PROTECT STAFF AND CLIENTS AGAINST COVID-19 VIRUS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 20, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is continuing to advise privately owned businesses to make special arrangements to protect their staff and clients against the COVID-19 virus.

This was stated by the Attorney General and Chair of Disaster Mitigation Council, the Honourable Vincent Byron, during his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 19.

“If you can work from home and you can work remotely, we encourage you to do so,” he said. “You reduce the risk of coming into contact with others, you protect yourself and your family as well as the wider community,”.

However, the Attorney General said that “If you have to go to an office, we would expect you to make arrangments at your office, that you exercise common sense and you give distancing in your office, that you provide for clients or customers hand sanitizer dispensers and so on.”

He also said that the residents of St. Kitts and Nevis should wear face masks, wipe down desks, keyboards, computer screens and other devices that are regularly used “so that we gradually get into this new world that we have to operate in.”

“The COVID-19 task force will be making visits to different establishments in efforts to encourage us to operate in a certain way as we try to slow down the transmission of this virus,” Attorney General Byron said.

-30-