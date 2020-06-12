BUSINESSES ENCOURAGED TO GRANT PRIORITY ACCESS TO ESSENTIAL WORKERS, THE ELDERLY AND DIFFERENTLY-ABLED UNDER COVID-19 REGULATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, appealed to businesses to grant priority access to essential workers, the elderly and differently-abled individuals as patrons wait in lines to enter establishments.

“Regulation 16 (12) provides that during a day of limited operation seniors, disabled persons and essential workers with identification shall be granted priority to enter any business or enterprise. We ask businesses to bring this provision to the attention of your security personnel who are managing the lines,” said Superintendent Henry at the June 10 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

As outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations, an “essential worker” includes essential officers of (a) the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force; (b) the Saint Christopher and Nevis Defence Force; (c) the Fire and Rescue Services Department; (d) National Emergency Management Agency and Nevis Disaster Management Department, the National Emergency Operating Centre, the Health Emergency Operating Centre and any other Disaster Management Services; (e) the prisons, correctional facilities, or other similar establishments; (f) any hospital, health care or medical facility; (g) the Customs Department; (h) the Immigration Department; (i) the Air and Sea Ports Authorities; (j) the essential media personnel of a Media House; (k) the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General’s Chambers, Members of Parliament, the Secretary to the Cabinet; (l) the Electoral Office, the Electoral Commission and related services; (m) the emergency technical personnel of any water, electricity or other sector encompassing the provision of electronic communications including print and electronic media; (n) the Government Printery.

All essential workers shall at all times carry personal identification and official work identification where possible.

Granting priority access will eliminate the time spent waiting in long lines to enter supermarkets, banks and stores, as well as expediting processes such as paying bills.

