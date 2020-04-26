BUS OPERATORS IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS LAUDED FOR ADHERING TO SAFETY PROTOCOLS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 25, 2020 (SKNIS): Bus operators in St. Kitts and Nevis were lauded for their efforts in adhering to the safety measures that are currently in place to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Today, we hail the work of the contribution of our bus operators in providing safe conditions for our people to move comfortably, safely and to reach their desired destinations. During this time of great challenge they continue to ensure mobility for the population amidst challenges with threats to their health,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure et al, Ron Dublin-Collins, at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 25, 2020, while updating on NEOC’s Utilities and Transport Sub-Committee.

He encouraged all bus drivers to continue to “adhere to the protocols, implement the guidelines offered and ensure that their passengers are compliant.”

“The new Regulations increased the number of passengers in the main cabin to a maximum of eight (8) with arrangements for social distancing. The one individual at the front is at the discretion of the driver. What is most important is the mandatory requirement for masks to be worn on buses. No one should be allowed to travel on any bus without a mask. The Regulations mandate the wearing of masks on a bus and this is essential to the safety of both the driver and the passengers,” said PS Collins. “Bus drivers have been encouraged to practice routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces throughout the entire bus. Proper hand hygiene is an important infection control measure.”

Mr. Collins noted that provisions have been made for bus drivers to have access to masks.

“To assists drivers in protecting themselves, Sun Island Clothes Limited has donated to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport some 200 antimicrobial-resistant masks for the use of bus drivers. These masks will be provided to all bus drivers associations both in St. Kitts and Nevis for their distribution to their membership,” he said, while expressing thanks to the Management and Staff of Sun Island Clothes Limited “for their kind contribution.”

PS Collins appealed to the general public, in particular, those who utilize public transportation “to give due regard to the measures and regulations to protect themselves and their families.”

-30-