Brazilian rock icon Tony Bellotto joins IICA’s tribute to food chain workers

San Jose, 5 May 2020 (IICA). Writer, guitarist and composer Tony Bellotto, who has formed part of the legendary rock bank Titãs since its inception in the 1980s, has joined the campaign of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to recognize and thank farmers and agrifood chain workers, whose efforts are ensuring the production, transportation, marketing and supply of food in the countries of the Americas amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

UNESCO Brazil and the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (ABRAS) have both endorsed and become a part of this campaign, while in Argentina, various government entities and the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) have also lent their support.

The IICA initiative has already brought together the work of renowned artists from various countries in the hemisphere, who have selflessly contributed to the POPULAR MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO WORK DAY TO DAY TO PUT FOOD ON OUR TABLES.

Through the campaign, IICA is seeking to direct greater political and social attention to those who keep the agroindustrial chain functioning, as well as to the farmers who are guaranteeing our food supply at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging the world.

Gilberto Gil, León Gieco, Carlinhos Brown, Mart’nália, Maria Luiza Jobim, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Villamil, Víctor Heredia, Hilda Lizarazu, Paulo Miklos, Lidia Borda, La Charo (Tonolec), Willy Piancioli (Los Tipitos), Agustín Ronconi (Arbolito), Alejandro Davio (Mundo Alas), Anabella Zoch, Peteco Carabajal, Dolores Solá, Acho Estol (La Chicana), Ana Prada and Pata Kramer are just some of the performers who have selflessly and generously contributed to the IICA campaign.

Tony Bellotto’s contribution can be viewed here:

Click below to enjoy the concert by the Argentinian performers who have joined this campaign, which has received the backing of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; the Ministry of Culture of the Nation; The Ministry of Social Development; the anti-hunger program – Plan Argentina contra el Hambre; the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication; the public broadcast entity, Contenidos Públicos Sociedad del Estado and the arts foundation, Fondo Nacional de las Artes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT1CxNALDus

IICA will continue to publish the contributions from the artists participating in the campaign on all its digital platforms and those of its partners who are joining the initiative; the hashtags on social media are as follows:

