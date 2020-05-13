Brazilian popular music artist, Adriana Calcanhotto, joins IICA’s tribute to agrifood chain workers

San Jose, 12 May 2020 (IICA) – Singer and composer, Adriana Calcanhotto, one of the leading figures in Brazilian music, has joined the campaign of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to recognize farmers and food chain workers, whose daily efforts are ensuring the production, transportation, marketing and supply of food in the countries of the Americas during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Calcanhotto has won two Latin Grammys during her career, earning the “Best Children’s Album” award in 2006 for her album “Adriana Partimpim” and clinching the “Best Portuguese Language Song” award in 2010 for “Tua”, which was performed by Maria Bethânia.

UNESCO Brazil and the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (ABRAS) have both endorsed and become a part of this campaign, while in Argentina, various government entities and the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) have also lent their support.

Through the campaign, IICA is seeking to direct greater political and social attention to those who keep the agroindustrial chain functioning, as well as to the farmers who are guaranteeing our food supply at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging the world.

The IICA initiative has already brought together the work of renowned artists from various countries in the hemisphere, who have selflessly contributed to the POPULAR MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO WORK DAY TO DAY TO PUT FOOD ON OUR TABLES.

Gilberto Gil, León Gieco, Carlinhos Brown, Gustavo Santaolalla, Mart’nália, Maria Luiza Jobim, Tony Belloto, Paulo Miklos, Roberta Sá, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Villamil, Víctor Heredia, Hilda Lizarazu, Lidia Borda, La Charo (Tonolec), Willy Piancioli (Los Tipitos), Agustín Ronconi (Arbolito), Alejandro Davio (Mundo Alas), Anabella Zoch, Peteco Carabajal, Dolores Solá, Acho Estol (La Chicana), Ana Prada and Pata Kramer are just some of the performers who have selflessly and generously contributed to the IICA campaign.

Adriana Calcanhotto’s song can be accessed here:

Enjoy the concert by the Argentinian performers who have joined this campaign by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT1CxNALDus

In Argentina, the tribute has received the backing of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; the Ministry of Culture of the Nation; The Ministry of Social Development; the anti-hunger program – Plan Argentina contra el Hambre; the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication; the public broadcast entity, Contenidos Públicos Sociedad del Estado and the arts foundation, Fondo Nacional de las Artes:

IICA will continue to publish the contributions of the artists participating in the campaign on all its digital platforms and on those of its partners in this initiative, using the following hashtags on social media:

