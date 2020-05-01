Brazilian popular artiste Carlinhos Brown joins IICA’s tribute to workers in the agrifood chain 

San Jose, 30 April 2020 (IICA). Acclaimed Brazilian artiste, Carlinhos Brown has joined the campaign of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to recognize and thank farmers and workers in the agrifood chain, who, through their efforts, are ensuring the production, transportation, marketing and supply of food in the countries of the Americas amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brown is known as a great cultural activist, singer, composer, producer, percussionist and visual artist.

UNESCO Brazil and the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (ABRAS) have both endorsed and become a part of this campaign, whereas, in Argentina, various government entities and the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) have also lent their support.

The IICA initiative has already brought together the work of renowned artists from various countries in the hemisphere, who have selflessly contributed to the POPULAR MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO WORK DAY TO DAY TO PUT FOOD ON OUR TABLES.

Through the campaign, IICA is seeking to direct greater political and social attention to those who keep the agroindustrial chain functioning, as well as farmers who are guaranteeing our food supply at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging the world.

Gilberto Gil, León Gieco, Maria Luiza Jobim, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Villamil, Víctor Heredia, Hilda Lizarazu, Lidia Borda, La Charo (Tonolec), Willy Piancioli (Los Tipitos), Agustín Ronconi (Arbolito), Alejandro Davio (Mundo Alas), Anabella Zoch, Peteco Carabajal, Dolores Solá, Acho Estol (La Chicana), Ana Prada and Pata Kramer are just some of the performers who have selflessly and generously contributed to the IICA campaign.

Click here for Carlinhos Brown’s contribution: