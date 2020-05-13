BE VIGILANT WHEN DEALING WITH INDIVIDUALS WEARING FACE MASKS, POLICE ADVISE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Police in St. Kitts and Nevis are advising residents and businesses to remain vigilant when interacting with unknown persons.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary for residents to wear face masks in public. This makes it more challenging to identify someone, which may be appealing to antisocial elements seeking to exploit the new normal.

At Monday’s (May 11, 2020), National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Cromwell Henry, Superintendent of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, recommended persons establish identity as soon as possible when conducting business.

“Have the person remove their mask temporarily to be captured on your surveillance system or request an ID, which you hold until the end of the transaction especially when you are dealing with high-value goods or money,” Superintendent Henry stated. You may also want to prohibit the wearing of caps or hoodies and sunshades (sunglasses) while persons are on your premises.”

The senior law enforcement official reminded individuals that they are ultimately responsible for their security.

-30-