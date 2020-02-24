Saint Kitts and Nevis formalises relations with the Republic of Djibouti

New York, USA (24th February 2020) – In an effort to expand its diplomatic footprint, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Sam Condor, met with his counterpart, His Excellency Mohamed Siad Doualen, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to sign an agreement establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The brief ceremony took place on Thursday, 20th February 2020 in New York where discussions were had regarding the further deepening of relations through common interests and shared objectives.

This pivotal step is the foundation for cooperation between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Djibouti that would redound to the mutual benefit of the citizens.

This is the first country Saint Kitts and Nevis has established diplomatic relations with for the year 2020.