BARS ON THE FRIGATE BAY STRIP GRANTED PERMISSION TO CLOSE LATER; TASK FORCE MOSTLY PLEASED WITH COOPERATION THUS FAR

SUPERINTENDENT CROMWELL HENRY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Bar operators on the Frigate Bay Strip were granted permission to close their establishments later than usual since reopening under new regulations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Following a very lively and productive discussion last Thursday, July 02, between the Task Force and bar operators on Frigate Bay, I am pleased to report that there was consensus on the way forward with respect to closing times. The bar representatives present made a compelling case and it was agreed that they be allowed to close at 11 p.m. on weekends and 10:30 p.m. on weekdays, said Superintendent Cromwell Henry at the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing for July 10, 2020.

Superintendent Henry said that concerns grew over whether or not the new closing times will provide persons sufficient time to get home before the midnight curfew. He added that the bar owners stood firmly by the decision and worked to ensure that persons adhered to the closing times.

“I am pleased to report that over the last weekend we have received good cooperation from the bar owners and their patrons in that by midnight all the bars were closed and patrons had left for their homes. We look forward to this continued cooperation,” said the Superintendent.

Of note, is the lack of adherence to the protocols that are in place to safeguard persons from the spread of the virus.

“We are still not totally satisfied with the compliance with the wearing of masks in public spaces, particularly at bars and restaurants,” he said, while appealing to citizens and residents to observe safety protocols when in public spaces. “Life, as we know it, has changed and we will have to adjust to the new normal. We cannot wait until there is an outbreak to begin to adjust our habits, it will be too late then. We have to begin now so that when that time comes, we can mitigate the impact because we were adhering to the protocols that were recommended to prevent the spread,”

Superintendent Henry re-emphasized the importance of wearing a face mask, good hand hygiene and sanitization practices, as well as physical and social distancing, noting that these practices will benefit everyone.