BAR OWNERS ON THE FRIGATE BAY STRIP REMINDED OF COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) reminded bar operators on the Frigate Bay Strip that during hours of operation they are to adhere to the health and safety protocols, which are outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations.

“We want to remind you that while the bars and restaurants are permitted to operate, social and physical distancing are still key components of their condition to operate under the regulations. Regulations 16 (3) provides that where it is not possible for a business to function in accordance with provisions of Regulation 7 relating to social and physical distancing, that business shall cease to operate for the duration of the Regulations,” said Superintendent Henry. “So, this is one of the consequences if you cannot adhere to the protocols.”

The Superintendent also appealed to bar owners to close their businesses in time for workers to get home.

“Given the crowd size at bars and the distances persons have to travel to get home the police have recommended 10: 00 pm. as a reasonable closing time for bars. Therefore, the police will be enforcing it this time and we ask that bar owners take note,” he said.

Equally important, Superintendent Henry used the occasion – the July 01 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily briefing to remind bar owners of a very important meeting on July 02, 2020, at 3:00 pm. Thursday, July 02 at the Timothy Beach Resort.

“The Police and COVID-19 Task Force will meet with bar owners on the Frigate Bay Strip. Important matters relative to your operations will be discussed and we hope that all interested parties will attend this very important meeting,” he said. “Your presence at this meeting depends on whether or not your bar remains open, so we invite you to come.”