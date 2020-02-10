AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON HUMAN REMAINS, PERSONS ASSISTING INVESTIGATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2020 (RSCNPF): On February 08, 2020, Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Valery Alexandrov, performed an autopsy on the human remains found in a house in Boyd’s Village last week.

He concluded that death was as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. The Police have ruled that the matter is a homicide. Four persons are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations which are ongoing.

Anyone who might have information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707. Persons are being urged to say something if they saw or heard something.