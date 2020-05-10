ATTORNEY GENERAL REITERATES THAT LIFTING COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE A GRADUAL PROCESS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2020 (SKNIS): The Attorney General of St. Kitts and Nevis and Chair of Disaster Mitigation Council, the Honourable Vincent Byron, reiterated to the general public that the lift on COVID-19 restrictions will be a gradual process.

He highlighted this during his appearance on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for May 9.

“The World Health Organisation has said that each country has to do what is best for them and there is no one size that fits all and we in St. Kitts and Nevis have been cautious but careful in gradually opening up to get the economy go back to normal to gradually get back to some sort of social engagement,” said Attorney General Byron.

“We here in St. Kitts and Nevis have begun by gradually having more days for economic activity, limited operations for businesses,” he said.

“Next week we go for five days, Monday to Friday; we extend the working day to at least six o’clock and we can have the actual nightly curfew begin at 8 pm and go to 5 am the next morning,” he added.

“It is a gradual process, it is difficult, but it is for all our safety and our protection,”the Attorney General said.