Apr 30

At Home Gardening Tips and Tricks

At home gardening has always been around, but recently social media and data has shown that more and more persons are turning their back yards into beautiful vegetable gardens. We wanted to share some tips and tricks to help you start and maintain a healthy garden.
TIP #1: Use Eggshells as bug repellent
Instead of tossing your eggs shells they can be used in your garden as a pest control mechanism. It is said that eggshells can be used to deter snails and slugs.
TIP #2: Regrow vegetables using left over pieces.
Instead of throwing away the tips and roots of veggies, replant them. Some vegetables that can be replanted are:

  • Carrots
  • Sweet Potatoes
  • Beets
  • Mangoes

and more.
TIP #3: Label your garden by using garden stones
Don’t have labels? No problem! Gardening and art can go hand in hand. Get the entire family involved in this garden labeling project. Using stones found in your garden, paint and write the names of plants that they will be next to.
TIP #4: Baking soda can be used to sweeten your tomatoes
Fun Fact! If you love tomatoes then we know you would enjoy them being juicy and sweet. Sprinkle a small amount of baking soda onto the soil of your tomato plant for those sweet, juicy tomatoes. Do not add baking soda onto the tomato plant itself.
We hope you enjoyed these tips and tricks. Ready to start your garden? You can get everything you need at TDC Home & Building Depots. We’d love to see your garden photos.
Editor