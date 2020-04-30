At Home Gardening Tips and Tricks

TIP #2: Regrow vegetables using left over pieces. Instead of throwing away the tips and roots of veggies, replant them. Some vegetables that can be replanted are: Carrots

Sweet Potatoes

Beets

Mangoes and more. TIP #3: Label your garden by using garden stones Don’t have labels? No problem! Gardening and art can go hand in hand. Get the entire family involved in this garden labeling project. Using stones found in your garden, paint and write the names of plants that they will be next to. TIP #4: Baking soda can be used to sweeten your tomatoes Fun Fact! If you love tomatoes then we know you would enjoy them being juicy and sweet. Sprinkle a small amount of baking soda onto the soil of your tomato plant for those sweet, juicy tomatoes. Do not add baking soda onto the tomato plant itself. We hope you enjoyed these tips and tricks. Ready to start your garden? You can get everything you need at TDC Home & Building Depots. We’d love to see your garden photos. Share Your Gardening Pics With Us On Facebook.