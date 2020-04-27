ST. KITTS AND NEVIS RECORDS TWO MORE RECOVERED PATIENTS FROM COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 26, 2020 (SKNIS): Two additional patients who contracted COVID-19, have recovered, raising the total of recovered cases in St. Kitts and Nevis to four.

The announcement was shared by Dr Marissa Carty, Public Relations Officer of the Health Emergency Operations Centre, on Sunday, April 26, 20 20. She was at the time delivering the daily situation report of the coronavirus pandemic, which includes international and local statistics.

Other local figures presented by Dr Carty indicated that 292 persons were tested for COVID-19. Fifteen of the tests returned positive while 247 were confirmed as negative. There are 30 results pending. St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded zero deaths related to the coronavirus, and none of the patients is hospitalized.

Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr Cameron Wilkinson, said that he was very happy with the continuing improvement of the remaining 11 patients with COVID-19, as well as the ongoing measures to flatten the curve in the twin-island federation.

Health authorities continue to implement a robust testing and quarantine policy for suspected cases. Extensive contact tracing is also used to help identify persons who come into contact with suspected and confirmed cased. If a positive result is received, the patient is placed in strict isolation.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ rate of testing for the coronavirus is among the best on a per capita basis within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and was noted by the BBC to be among the top 1/3 of countries globally.

-30-