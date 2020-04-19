AS BUSINESSES GRADUALLY OPEN, GUIDELINES REMAIN IN PLACE TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2020 (SKNIS): New regulations have been published, which provide a gradual opening of business activities, however the basic guidelines are still in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, says Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during the April 18 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“For example, businesses and offices are still encouraged to continue to operate or allow their employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means,” he said. “So, if your business has the capability of operating remotely or virtually, you are encouraged to continue doing that. Don’t just open your doors because you can.”

Superintendent Henry stated that “subject to subsection one where a business is able to continue its operations, by its employees practicing social distancing and physical distancing in accordance with the provisions of the regulations it may operate.”

“If your business is able to continue operations by having your employees practicing social distancing, physical distancing in accordance with the provisions, you may operate,” he said.

The superintendent of police said that hair salons and barbershops can operate once they observe certain protocols.

“Those businesses will be permitted to continue provided that the barber or the hair stylist and the client both wear masks,” he said. “Masks are very important in this situation where the customer and the business operator cannot maintain that six feet distance.”

He stated that the other clients who are waiting, however, must maintain the six feet distance.

“You cannot have the barbershop crowded or the hair salon crowded with persons who are waiting,” he said. “You have to minimize the number of persons who are in your salon or barbershop at any one particular time so that the social distancing protocols can be observed.”

According to subsection seven of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.5) Regulations, “Any establishment that is permitted to operate pursuant to the provisions of these Regulations, shall make the necessary arrangements to facilitate social distancing and physical distancing and shall

ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distancing of at least six feet (6ft) in or outside of their business, if in a line to enter the business; determine the total number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time by permitting one person for every thirty square feet of store space; place distance markers at least six feet apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a check point or other line; place distance markers at least six feet apart on the outside of the establishment, indicating where customers must stand while waiting to enter the establishment.”

