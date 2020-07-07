AN IMMIGRATION OFFICER’S ROLE REMAINS UNCHANGED IN COVID-19

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security of St. Kitts and Nevis, Osmond Petty, says that the responsibilities of an immigration officer does not change in the climate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Petty expressed this during his speech at the Opening of Immigration Training for Newcomers held at the Customs Department’s conference room on July 6.

“COVID-19 would have changed how certain things are done, how you may interact with somebody who may have come in from a country which has a high level of cases,” he said. “However, this does not mean that you are not going to be professional in your approach in dealing with these situations.”

The Permanent Secretary said that some of the responsibilities of the Immigration Department are to provide an efficient and professional service to all persons at arriving and departing ports, to prevent the illegal entry of persons, to liaise with local, regional and international agencies, and to be seen to discharge all functions in a cautious and friendly manner.