ALMOST 50 PERSONS INSTRUCTED TO RETURN HOME ON MONDAY, APRIL 27 AFTER BREACHING CURFEW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2020 (SKNIS): Almost fifty (50) persons who were found on the streets before the end of the curfew on the morning of Monday, April 27, were instructed to return to their residences, said Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 27, 2020.

“This morning at about 5am law enforcement conducted a vehicle checkpoint at various points around Basseterre. A total of seventy-five (75) vehicles were stopped and twenty (20) of them were found to be in violation of the curfew and the vehicles, drivers and occupants were asked to return to their residences. The other fifty-five (55) vehicles were persons who were exempted,” said Superintendent Henry. A further fifteen (15) persons were found exercising on the streets before 6am and likewise, they were asked to return to their residences.”

Superintendent Henry added that an additional ten (10) persons who were found “walking on the streets on their way to line up at business places were also asked to return to their residences” as they violated the curfew.

He reminded persons that the stay at home order is still in place and encouraged them to respect the law.

“We continue to make appeals to residents to respect the curfew and to stay at your residence during the curfew hours. I remind you that the curfew begins nightly at 7pm until 6am on the following day on limited operation days,” he said.