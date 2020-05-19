ALL 15 CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS HAVE RECOVERED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 18, 2020 (SKNIS): All 15 patients confirmed with COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis have now officially recovered.

Dr Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, shared the good news with the nation at the National Emergency Operation Centre Daily Briefing on Monday, May 18, 2020. It has now been 29 days since the last diagnosed case of the coronavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis was confirmed.

Dr Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, said that the news was particularly satisfying for health officials and other stakeholders, who have been working tirelessly since the end of January to protect residents from the dreaded disease.

“We have come through a significant journey, and today I am very pleased to hear that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis that all of the cases have recovered,” he stated.

Dr Wilkinson added that the patients and their families went through a terrifying ordeal after being diagnosed with COVID -19.

“I just want to tell them how happy I am for them and I am pretty certain that the entire nation feels the same way,” the senior health official stated.

To be classified as recovered, the patients must have two successive tests for the coronavirus return with negative results.

The general public is strongly encouraged not to stigmatize any of the recovered patients.

