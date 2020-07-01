NAGICO Insurances Assists Department of Social Services with the Procurement of Disaster Preparedness Kits

The Department of Social Services has begun preparations to safeguard the country’s vulnerable population during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Each year, the Department collaborates with different stakeholders to address the needs of persons who are largely affected by the impact of natural disasters.

On June 29th 2020, NAGICO Insurances presented a cheque to the Department for the procurement of disaster preparedness kits. The disaster preparedness kits are comprised of equipment, which are essential to the safety and wellbeing of the most golden aged members of communities.

At the handing over ceremony, Ms. Indira Walters,