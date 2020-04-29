AG BYRON SAYS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, BORDERS WILL REMAIN CLOSED EXCEPT FOR ESSENTIAL SHIPMENTS SUCH AS FOOD AND MEDICINE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in its efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus will continue to keep its borders closed to commercial traffic.

This was stated by Attorney General (AG) and Chair of Disaster Mitiga, the Honourable Vincent Byron, during his appearance at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 28.

He said that the Cabinet will continue to rely on the advice of the Federation’s health professionals.

“Our Chief Medical Officer and our Medical Chief of Staff and their team are constantly monitoring the state of our fight against COVID and when they consider it appropriate, they will advise the Cabinet for us to make an informed decision,” said the Attorney General.

“The borders remain closed and there are times when there is permission given when citizens of a foreign country may request to be repatriated to their home. The charter is allowed in, the attendants on that flight do not exit the plane, but those who are from here are allowed to exit.”

“We do have from time to time cargo flights and other flights have come in with medical and other types of supplies that are critical to our life here.”

“We do have food shipments and cargo ships that have come but our borders will remain closed to commercial traffic and we would allow nationals if they come … and they will be quarantined in a mandatory public facility for a minimum of 14 days again on the advice of our Chief Medical Officer and the medical team,” said the Attorney General.

