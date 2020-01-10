ADMINISTRATION OF THE OATH OF ALLEGIANCE AND OATH OF OFFICE TO HIS LORDSHIP THE HON. MR. JUSTICE PATRICK THOMPSON JR, ACTING HIGH COURT JUDGE

This morning 10th January 2020 at Government House His Excellency The

Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapiey Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D witnessed the administration of the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office to His Lordship The Hon. Mr. Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., Acting High Court Judge. The Oaths were administered by the Registrar of the High Court Mrs, Janine Harris-Lake.

Justice Thompson is Grenadian by birth but practices in the British Virgin Islands

(B.V.I.) and will be here for a period of 3 months in place of His Lordship The Hon. Justice Trevor Ward Q.C. who will be assigned for that period in the British Virgin

Islands (B.v .1.)

