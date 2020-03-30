A STATE OF EMERGENCY IS IN EFFECT IN THE FEDERATION OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS. REGULATIONS MADE UNDER THE EMERGENCY POWERS ACT CONFINE ALL PERSONS TO THEIR PLACE OF RESIDENCE, AND ONLY ESSENTIAL WORKERS AND SOME CATEGORIES OF BUSINESS ARE EXEMPT FROM THIS ORDER.

March 29th, 2020

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, by virtue of the powers of Section 19 of the Constitution, on Friday, March 27, 2020, signed a Proclamation declaring a State of Emergency for St. Kitts and Nevis, which went into effect on Saturday, March 28at 7:00pm and will be in place for 14 days.

Under this State of Emergency, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is subject to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, No. 7 of 2020, and under Regulation 7, Shelter in Place, the following rules apply: