785 WORKERS IN THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR RETURN TO WORK; MORE TO RETURN SHORTLY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 02, 2020 (SKNIS): Of the 1,047 workers employed in the manufacturing sector, 785 have since returned to work with more to follow shortly, said Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, during his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for July 01, 2020.



“A total of 1047 persons are working in the sector and a total of 785 of these workers are presently working and I must commend this sector for doing what they needed to do in order to become compliant,” said Mr. Samuel, while recognizing the National COVID-19 Task Force for “going above and beyond to ensure” people return to work safely.



The 785 persons who returned to work are employed by the following companies: Jaro Electronics Ltd.; Kajola Kristada; API Harowe (St. Kitts) Ltd.; Carib Brewery; Electrofab (St. Kitts) Ltd.; St. Kitts Brushes; Demerara Distillers St. Kitts Limited, and Sun Island Clothes.



“We have 262 persons who are still at home and I am informed by Jaro that they soon will have a building ready for the Task Force to inspect and we expect at least 115 out of the 262 to return to work and I think that is commendable,” he said. “I am happy that at least by the end of August into September we can have everybody at work.” -30-