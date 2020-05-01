50-PLUS STUDENTS REPATRIATED FROM JAMAICA EXPRESS SINCERE GRATITUDE TO THE GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FOR FACILITATING AND ENSURING THEIR SAFE RETURN

May 1st, 2020

The St. Kitts-Nevis Students’ Association of Jamaica (SKNSAJ) expressed “sincere gratitude” to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today , Friday, May 1, 2020, via a statement, which publicly acknowledged its role in “facilitating and ensuring the safe return of its students from Jamaica.”

Yesterday, Thursday, April 30th, the Government repatriated over 50 of the Federation’s students studying in Jamaica who have had difficulty getting home to St. Kitts and Nevis due to border closings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis paid the full share of the cost of the charter flight from Jamaica, which amounted to $75,000.00 USD (approx. $203,000.00 ECD).

“The Government also has had to find facilities to quarantine these students for 14 days,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards said Tuesday night.

“Our fears were relieved by your generosity and support during such a difficult time,” the students’ statement said, addressing the Government.

The statement by the SKNSAJ continued: “To the Minister with responsibility for Education et al., Hon. Shawn Richards, thank you very much for working tirelessly on our behalf. Your concern for our well-being was evident, as you remained in constant communication with us, which was greatly appreciated.”

The students also noted in their statement that, “Getting us home was an expensive venture, but it was done without any cost to us, our families or our loved ones. All expenses for flight, accommodation and those essential services that are required for us to continue our studies online were borne by the Government. We commend you for taking such stance on behalf of your citizens.”

“This is part of the comprehensive response that my Government has brought to a crisis,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said Tuesday night on Leadership Matters, the wildly popular virtual forum series that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis hosts weekly