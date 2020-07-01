NEAR $5 MILLION SPENT TO BOOST AGRICULTURE AND FISHING SECTORS SINCE COVID-19

–Hundreds of farmers and fishers across St. Kitts and Nevis continue to benefit from the intervention of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the comprehensive $120-million stimulus package introduced in response to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the stimulus package, the St. Kitts and Nevis Government invested $10 million to boost production in the agriculture sector and ensure greater food security for the Federation.

Speaking on the latest edition of the virtual forum series Leadership Matters on Tuesday, June 30, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris revealed that to date his administration has expended $4.9 million on the fisheries, crop and livestock sectors.

“We have harrowed over 120 acres of land, fenced many farms, provided seeds and seedlings free of cost to over 90 farmers. Over 901 trays of sweet peppers have been provided free of cost to farmers, 96 trays of melons, and 192 trays of squash have been distributed to farmers. Our fishers have and will continue to receive fishing wire, hooks, ropes, fish traps, fishing line, and safety equipment,” the prime minister said.

The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration has identified the agricultural sector as one that will play a major role in the continued development of the Federation St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris said, “For the medium and long term, we said that we will reset and prioritize agriculture; by agriculture we make reference to crop, livestock and the fisheries sector in particular, and our interest then and now is on maintaining food security and indeed improving on it and enhancing income flows to our farmers and fishers.”

“Since that time we can say that 135 acres of land have been made available from the 400 acres of land which we redeemed from the land for debt swap arrangement,” Prime Minister Harris added.

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris also reminded the nation that Bayticol was made free of cost for the first six months of the year to assist farmers.