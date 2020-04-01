Weather Bulletin Wednesday April 1st, 2020

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport

St. Kitts Meteorological Services

St. Christopher Air & Sea Port Authority

P.O. Box 963

Basseterre

St. Kitts

Tel: 869 465 2749 Tele- fax: 8694659122

Weather Bulletin

Issued at: 7am Wednesday 1st April 2020

Present Weather: Partly cloudy

Winds: A light breeze of 5mph from the NE

Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 76%

Sea Level Pressure: 1013.7mbs or 29.93

Sunrise: Tom 6:04am Sunset: Today 6:24pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8am Tomorrow

Winds: East-southeast at 5 to 12mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5metres or 5feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be mostly sunny in general. Tonight will be mostly fair and cool.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a light to moderate trade wind-flow will maintain a moderate chance for brief passing showers across the Windward Islands and Barbados. Elsewhere, across the Eastern Caribbean the presence of a dry and stable airmass will lead to mostly fair conditions.