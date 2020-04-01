Weather Bulletin Wednesday April 1st, 2020

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport
St. Kitts Meteorological Services
St. Christopher Air & Sea Port Authority
P.O. Box 963
Basseterre
St. Kitts
Tel: 869 465 2749 Tele- fax: 8694659122
Weather Bulletin
Issued at: 7am Wednesday 1st April 2020
Present Weather: Partly cloudy
Winds: A light breeze of 5mph from the NE
Temperature: 25°C / 76°F Humidity: 76%
Sea Level Pressure: 1013.7mbs or 29.93
Sunrise: Tom 6:04am Sunset: Today 6:24pm
Weather Forecast Valid until 8am Tomorrow
Winds: East-southeast at 5 to 12mph becoming variable or calm at times.
Seas: Not exceeding 1.5metres or 5feet.
Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Today will be mostly sunny in general. Tonight will be mostly fair and cool.
Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a light to moderate trade wind-flow will maintain a moderate chance for brief passing showers across the Windward Islands and Barbados. Elsewhere, across the Eastern Caribbean the presence of a dry and stable airmass will lead to mostly fair conditions.