GOVERNOR GENERAL OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS OFFERS CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT ELECT OF REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN)

On Saturday 11th January, 2020, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton,

GCMG,CVO,JP,LLD dispatched the following message of congratulation to Her Excellency Dr Tsai Ing-wen, President Elect of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on her outstanding electoral victory;

“Your Excellency,

It is my pleasure to extend my personal greetings and sincere good wishes and congratulations, as well as those of the Government and people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis to you on your electoral victory and the endorsement of your leadership of your great Nation for another Term.

It is the committed desire of the Government of our Federation to continue the close relationship which our two Countries have shared since 1983. We value this relationship which was cemented by my Visit to your Country for the celebration of your National Day and your Visit to our Country. Both Visits were welcome opportunities to reaffirm the depth and strength of our mutual respect and commitment to democratic values.

I wish to convey to you the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.”

Sir S. W. Tapiey Seaton

GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D.

Governor-General

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Government House

Basseterre

13th January, 2020

Springfield, Basseterre • Tel: (869) 465—2315 • Fax: (869) 465—2953 • E-mail: govgen@sisterisles.kn