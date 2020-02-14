2ND ANNUAL NATIONAL CONSULTATION ON YOUTH HAILED AS A RESOUNDING SUCCESS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 14, 2020 (SKNIS): The 2nd Annual National Consultation on Youth has been hailed as a resounding success by participants who said it provided direct access to policymakers, gave insight on key government initiatives and inspired youth to find and pursue their passion.

Hundreds of participants from high schools, youth organizations, entrepreneurs and other interested individuals attended the event held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The first part of the forum featured a panel discussion with Tishon Thomas, the Co-founder and Managing Director of SKN IT Solutions as well as Neisha Tweed-Bell, a Creative Strategist and People Manager at Facebook. The two young professionals from St. Kitts and Nevis are blazing a trail of success in their respective fields.

The second half of the forum was the ‘Ask a Minister’ segment where questions and answers were directed to Cabinet members. The panel was headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, Honourable Shawn Richards, and included Senior Minister, Honourable Vance Amory, Attorney General, Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., Ministers Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Lindsay Grant, and Wendy Phipps. Ambassador H.E. Jonel Powell also participated in the panel that was moderated by Deputy Speaker and Senator, Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

Brandon Powell was invited to attend the event by the Department of Youth and Sports in Nevis. He noted that today’s event was “extremely educational” and gave good insight into the government’s thrust to further develop information technology.

He said the messages of aggressively pursuing professional development and having a healthy ambition resonated with him.

Abigail O’Flaherty, a 5th Form student at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, said she appreciated the engagement with the ministers of government noting that the session was “very informative.”

Azard Gumbs, was a key member of the organizing committee. As the chair of last year’s inaugural National Consultation on Youth, he noted that the introduction of the discussion with the young professionals – Thomas and Tweed-Bell – was a noteworthy addition. He added that the event was very successful, and he is looking forward to continuing the interactive forum between the country’s leadership and its young people.