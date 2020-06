Community Notice

The nomination deadline for the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis has been extended to Friday, June 19, 2020.

Nominations can be done online at www.youth.gov.kn. Additionally, persons with nominations forms are encouraged to return them to the Department of Youth Empowerment located in The Cable Building on Cayon Street before Friday’s deadline.

-30-

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­*Please air at regular intervals up until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.