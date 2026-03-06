SOLIDARITY IN ACCRA: SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS’ PRIME MINISTER HONOURED AS SPECIAL GUEST AT GHANA’S 69TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY 

Accra, Ghana, March 06, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, was honoured as a Special Guest during the Republic of Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary celebrations held at Jubilee House, in Accra on Friday, March 06, 2026, marking the final engagement of his Official State Visit to the West African nation.

The national celebration brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, military representatives, students, and citizens to commemorate Ghana’s independence and reflect on the nation’s continued progress since gaining independence in 1957.

Prime Minister Drew, alongside his wife, Diani Prince-Drew, joined the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Vice President H.E. Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and other distinguished guests for the ceremonial parade and official programme marking the milestone occasion.

The celebration featured patriotic and cultural displays, including prayers from traditional, Muslim, and Christian leaders, musical performances, poetry recitals, and cultural presentations by school children. The programme also included an inspection of the parade and the lighting of the perpetual flame before President Mahama delivered the national Independence address.

Notably, the national flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis flew prominently at Jubilee House during the Independence celebrations, an especially symbolic moment as the ceremony took place on the same grounds where Ghana first marked its independence.

Prime Minister Drew described the experience as a meaningful moment for both nations and a reminder of the enduring connection between the Caribbean and Africa.

“Being in Ghana on this historic occasion reminds us that the story of the Caribbean cannot be told without Africa. The resilience, culture, and spirit of our ancestors crossed the Atlantic and continue to live within the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Drew. “To witness Ghana celebrating 69 years of independence is both deeply personal and profoundly symbolic of the reconnection of our peoples and the strengthening of bonds that will shape our shared future.”

The prime minister’s participation in the Independence celebrations concluded his Official State Visit to the Republic of Ghana, during which several bilateral engagements and agreements were advanced to deepen cooperation between the two countries in areas such as education, diplomacy, and cultural exchange.

Throughout the visit, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Government of Ghana reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties rooted in shared history, heritage, and mutual respect.

-30-