PRIME MINISTER DREW VISITS CAPE COAST CASTLE, REFLECTS ON SHARED HISTORY 

Cape Coast, Ghana, March 05, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, visited the historic Cape Coast Castle on Thursday, March 05, during a stop in Ghana’s Central Region as part of his Official State Visit to the Republic of Ghana.

The guided tour of the centuries-old fortress offered a solemn and reflective moment for the Prime Minister and his delegation as they walked through one of the most significant sites connected to the transatlantic slave trade.

Built in 1653, Cape Coast Castle was once a major holding point for enslaved Africans before they were transported across the Atlantic and stands today as a powerful reminder of a painful chapter in world history that continues to shape the identity and heritage of Caribbean nations. Cape Coast Castle is the largest of the buildings which contains the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

During the visit, Prime Minister Drew and his wife, Diani Prince-Drew, laid a wreath in honour of the countless men, women, and children who passed through the castle during the transatlantic slave trade, paying tribute to their suffering, resilience, and enduring legacy.

Prime Minister Drew reflected on the resilience of the African people and the enduring cultural connections between West Africa and the Caribbean.

He noted that for many Caribbean citizens, including those in Saint Kitts and Nevis, sites such as Cape Coast Castle represent more than history — they represent a deeply personal connection to ancestry, survival, and the strength of generations who endured unimaginable hardship.

The visit formed an important part of the prime minister’s state visit to Ghana, reinforcing the cultural and historical bonds that continue to unite Africa and the Caribbean.

