BILATERAL LABOUR AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR RECRUITMENT OF GHANAIAN MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

Accra, Ghana, March 04, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has concluded a Bilateral Labour Agreement with the Republic of Ghana for the recruitment of Ghanaian medical professionals to serve in Saint Kitts and Nevis.



The agreement establishes an effective and efficient framework for the voluntary recruitment and temporary deployment of various categories of health professionals to support the Federation’s health sector.



This initiative forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery by addressing workforce needs while creating structured opportunities for qualified Ghanaian practitioners.



Prime Minister Drew, who also serves as the Minister of Health, emphasised the importance of the agreement to national development.



“Strengthening our healthcare system remains a priority, and this agreement provides a practical and mutually beneficial pathway to do so,” he said. “It reflects our commitment to ensuring quality healthcare for our citizens,” said Prime Minister Drew.



The signing of the Bilateral Labour Agreement underscores the expanding cooperation between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana and highlights the shared commitment to sustainable development and South–South partnership.



