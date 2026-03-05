SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS AND THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA SIGN VISA EXEMPTION AGREEMENT

Accra, Ghana, March 04, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has signed an agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Ordinary Passports with the Republic of Ghana, marking a major advancement in people-to-people relations between the two countries.

The agreement removed visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports travelling between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana. The measure is expected to facilitate easier travel and expand opportunities for tourism, business, cultural exchange, and educational cooperation.

The decision reflects the shared commitment of both governments to promote friendly relations and remove barriers that limit engagement between their citizens.

Prime Minister Drew noted that the agreement strengthens practical connectivity between the two nations.

“By removing visa requirements, we are making it easier for our people to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities,” the Prime Minister stated. “This is about deepening bonds and opening doors.”

The agreement represents a tangible step toward enhancing mobility and strengthening longstanding historical and cultural ties.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana signed a reciprocal visa waiver agreement for holders of Diplomatic and Official/Service Passports in November 2018, allowing officials from both countries to travel without the need for a visa and strengthening bilateral relations. This new stage, which extends the arrangement to holders of regular passports, represents another important step in deepening people-to-people connections and cooperation between the two nations.

-30-