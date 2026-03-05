PRIME MINISTER DREW SIGNS MOU ESTABLISHING POLITICAL CONSULTATION MECHANISM WITH THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA

Accra, Ghana, March 04, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Political Consultation Mechanism with the Republic of Ghana during his Official State Visit.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday, March 04, 2026, between Prime Minister Drew and Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, formalised structured dialogue between the Governments of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana, creating a clear framework for regular consultations and expanded cooperation.

Under the mechanism, both countries agreed to promote and enhance collaboration across political, economic, commercial, scientific, technical, and cultural sectors. The initiative is intended to strengthen policy coordination, deepen diplomatic engagement, and provide sustained opportunities for cooperation at both the political and technical levels.

Prime Minister Drew described the agreement as a significant step forward in bilateral relations.

“This mechanism ensures that our engagement with Ghana is structured, strategic, and sustained,” said Prime Minister Drew. “It creates the platform for meaningful cooperation across multiple sectors that matter to our people.”

The signing signals a new phase of institutionalised dialogue between the two nations, grounded in mutual respect and shared development goals.

