PRIME MINISTER DREW PAYS COURTESY CALL ON OGUAA OMANHENE DURING VISIT TO CAPE COAST

Cape Coast, Ghana, March 05, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, paid a courtesy call on Chief Osabarimba Dr. Kwesi Atta II, President of the Oguaa Traditional Council and Member of the Council of State, at the Emintsimadze Palace, during his visit to Cape Coast on Thursday, March 05, as part of his ongoing Official State Visit to the Republic of Ghana.

The visit to the traditional palace offered a meaningful opportunity for cultural exchange and dialogue, highlighting the historical and ancestral connections that bind the Caribbean and West Africa.

During the engagement, Prime Minister Drew expressed appreciation for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation, noting the importance of strengthening ties not only between governments, but also between the peoples of both regions.

In a symbolic gesture of welcome, the Prime Minister and his wife, Diani Prince-Drew, were dressed in traditional attire of the area by the Chief and members of his team, a moment that reflected the spirit of cultural exchange and the deep sense of connection between the people of Ghana and the Caribbean.

Dr. Drew reflected on the deep historical bonds between Africa and the Caribbean, emphasising that such encounters serve as important moments of reconnection with heritage, culture, and shared history.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including cultural exchange, education, and continued engagement between traditional leadership and Caribbean communities whose ancestry traces back to West Africa.

The courtesy call formed part of the prime minister’s visit to the Central Region of Ghana, where he engaged with local leaders and visited several important historical sites connected to the transatlantic slave trade.

