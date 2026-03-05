PRIME MINISTER DREW ENGAGES UNIVERSITY OF GHANA LEADERSHIP TO ADVANCE EDUCATION AND RESEARCH COOPERATION

Accra, Ghana, March 04, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, held a meaningful engagement with the leadership of the University of Ghana during his Official State Visit to the Republic of Ghana, strengthening academic cooperation and people-to-people ties between the Caribbean and West Africa.

The meeting, on Wednesday, March 04, 2026, brought together Prime Minister Drew, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo and members of her leadership team, along with Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and Minister of Honour, the Honourable Abla Dzifa Gomashie. Discussions focused on expanding collaboration in higher education, research, cultural studies, and youth exchange following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Education in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the University of Ghana.

Prime Minister Drew emphasised the importance of education as a cornerstone of national development and highlighted the transformative potential of the new partnership.

“For us in Saint Kitts and Nevis, education has always been the foundation of national development. As a small island state, our greatest resource has always been our people — their intellect, their creativity, and their determination to build a better future,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the MoU represents a meaningful step toward deepening the longstanding historical and cultural connections between the Caribbean and Africa, particularly through opportunities for students and researchers to collaborate and learn from one another.

“Across the Caribbean, we know that the story of our nations is deeply connected to the story of Africa. Our cultures, our resilience, and even the rhythms of our societies reflect that shared heritage,” he said. “Partnerships like this allow us to reconnect in meaningful and forward-looking ways.”

Discussions during the meeting explored opportunities for collaboration in several priority areas, including climate resilience, public health, agriculture, digital innovation, and the creative economy. The potential for joint initiatives in diaspora and reparations studies was also highlighted, recognising the deep historical links between West Africa and the Caribbean.

The Vice-Chancellor welcomed Prime Minister Drew to the institution, noting that the University of Ghana views itself as a bridge between Africa and the African diaspora. She also underscored the university’s commitment to ensuring that partnerships, such as the newly signed MoU, translate into tangible programmes and opportunities for students and researchers.

Officials also pointed to the importance of strengthening people-to-people relationships, skills sharing, and youth engagement between the two regions, with particular emphasis on cultural exchange and knowledge transfer.

During the meeting, it was suggested that a joint committee be established to help advance the initiatives emerging from the MoU and ensure that collaborative projects move from agreement to implementation.

Prime Minister Drew also highlighted ongoing regional discussions aimed at strengthening connectivity between West Africa and the Caribbean, including efforts to establish direct air links that would support greater movement of people, trade, and cultural exchange.

The engagement formed part of Prime Minister Drew’s wider programme of meetings during his State Visit to Ghana, aimed at deepening diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the African continent.

-30-