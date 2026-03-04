PRIME MINISTER, THE HONOURABLE DR. TERRANCE DREW, ARRIVES IN GHANA FOR OFFICIAL STATE VISIT

Accra, Ghana, March 03, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew, arrived in the Republic of Ghana on the evening of Tuesday, March 03, 2026, to begin his Official State Visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Drew was received at the Jubilee Lounge by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Also present to welcome the prime minister were Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Honourable Abla Dzifa Gomashie; Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo; Special Envoy for Reparations, Honourable Ekow Spio Garbrah; along with several senior officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Drew exchanged greetings with members of the welcoming party in a warm and cordial reception that underscored the spirit of friendship between both countries.

Prime Minister Drew is accompanied on the Official State Visit by Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, Spouse of the Prime Minister; Dr. Marcus L. Natta, Cabinet Secretary; Mrs. Ama Martin; Special Envoy of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Edward Martin, Spouse to the Special Envoy of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Sherema Matthew, Director of Communications at the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS); and Marva Pinney, Foreign Service Officer within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Official State Visit is expected to further solidify the growing partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana, with discussions anticipated across several areas of mutual interest.

The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Ghana established diplomatic relations in June 1993.

-30-