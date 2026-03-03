Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis Unveils White-Tailed Deer at 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival

Taipei, Republic of China (Taiwan), March 03, 2026 (Embassy of Saint Christopher and Nevis)—Visitors to Taiwan’s major lantern festival were astonished to learn about the white-tailed deer that roam the island of Saint Kitts. A white-tailed deer family of three are featured on the Embassy of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis’s lantern display for the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi County.

On Tuesday March 3, 2026, the Embassy hosted a lantern switch-on ceremony to unveil this year’s entry to the annual exhibit.

In opening remarks, His Excellency Donya L. Francis, Ambassador of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan), noted that white-tailed deer are a hidden treasure of the Saint Kitts travel experience.

“These white-tailed deer fascinate, sometimes in a shocking way, citizens and guests to the island,” said Ambassador Francis, “This lantern is not only symbolic of our beauty but also of Saint Kitts and Nevis being one of the best kept secrets in the Caribbean.”

The White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) were introduced to Saint Kitts and Nevis for hunting in the 1930s and are now a unique, naturalized, and protected component of the ecosystem on Saint Kitts, primarily on the Southeast Peninsula. It is considered a treat for residents and tourists alike to capture images of the graceful, cunning white-tailed deer and share them on social media.

During the lantern switch-on ceremony, a group of nationals studying in Taiwan performed Masquerade and Clown dances to give attendees a taste of Saint Kitts and Nevis’s vibrant folklore. Others assisted with information sharing at the Embassy’s booth.

Ambassador Francis thanked the cultural ambassadors for travelling with the Embassy to central Taiwan for this important demonstration of public and cultural diplomacy.

“We are always excited for the opportunity to interact and engage with the Taiwanese populace, with the hope of encouraging them to visit our lovely twin island paradise,” Ambassador Francis said. “As our cooperation on a governmental level is strengthened, year-on-year, so should our people-to-people interactions flourish and that is why our Embassy and nationals are committed to our participation in these kinds of festivals and events.”

Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Director General H.E. Ambassador José Chih Cheng Han and Tourism Department Deputy Director-General Shih-Fang Huang commended the Embassy for promoting friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis by participating in the Taiwan Lantern Festival each year.

The 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival runs from Tuesday, March 3, to Monday, March 16. The Lantern, dubbed “Deer Sighting on Saint Kitts,” sits next to the main display, close to Bo’ai Rd., Taibao City, Chiayi County.