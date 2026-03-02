WOVEN IN SOLIDARITY: CARICOM HEADS DON CUSTOM SHIRTS FOR HISTORIC NEVIS RETREAT

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis — In a powerful display of Caribbean togetherness, Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community arrived on the shores of Nevis on Thursday February 26, 2026, wearing custom-designed shirts created by a renowned local designer—a striking visual testament to the solidarity and shared purpose at the heart of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The shirts, specially commissioned for the occasion, were designed by Judith Rawlins-Paul, the creative force behind the celebrated Saint Kitts and Nevis-based brand Brown Sugar. Each garment features Mrs Rawlins-Paul’s signature patchwork technique—a distinctive collage of fabric pieces running from shoulder to hem along the left side of the shirt. The design represented not only the artist’s hallmark style but also a deeper narrative of bringing together diverse threads to create something stronger and more beautiful.

Local Designer, Judith Rawlins-Paul

The colour palette was intentionally curated to reflect both the official colours of the CARICOM emblem and the natural splendour of the Caribbean region. Rich greens evoke the lush volcanic peaks of our islands while deep blues mirror the Caribbean Sea that simultaneously separates and connects the member states. The patchwork itself symbolizes the beautiful diversity of the Caribbean nations—distinct yet interwoven, unique yet united.

As the leaders journeyed across the channel from Saint Kitts to Nevis for their private retreat, the visual impact of regional leaders dressed in identical custom shirts sent an unmistakable message of solidarity, fellowship and collective commitment to the CARICOM ideal.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Chairman of CARICOM, The Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew, said the shirts were conceived as more than mere attire.

“Today, my CARICOM brothers and sisters journeyed with me to Nevis for a leaders’ retreat—a setting intentionally chosen to allow for frank, focused and forward-looking discussions,” Dr. Drew said. “In a quiet and private atmosphere, away from the formalities, we can speak openly about the real issues confronting our region. The shirts we wear today represent that we are not separate delegations meeting together—we are one Caribbean family, bound by shared challenges and a shared destiny. Sometimes the most meaningful progress happens not under bright lights but around the table in honest conversation. We remain committed to harmony and clarity of action.”

The retreat itself, hosted on the picturesque island of Nevis, provided leaders the opportunity to engage in candid dialogue on the region’s most pressing issues, free from the formal structure of the main summit. Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, welcomed the visiting Heads, describing the moment as deeply meaningful for the island.

The image of Caribbean leaders, united in custom attire from a renowned Saint Kitts and Nevis artiste, captured the imagination of onlookers and reinforced the core message of the 50th Meeting’s theme: “Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM.” It was a reminder that togetherness is not merely expressed in communiqués but can be woven into the very fabric of the gathering—literally and symbolically.

-END-