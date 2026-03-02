Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis regarding the developing events in the Middle East

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis expresses its deep concern over the recent attacks in the Middle East. We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of international peace, respect for territorial integrity, and the sanctity of human life.

Saint Kitts and Nevis stands in solidarity with the Governments and people of the Gulf Cooperation States and others who have been affected by the current developments in the region. We extend condolences for the loss of life and injury to persons, as well as damage to and loss of property.

We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to refrain from targeting innocent civilians and their property. Such actions only deepen suffering and hinder the path toward reconciliation.

Saint Kitts and Nevis urges all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue that will lead to lasting peace, in the interest of the people and for the benefit of the region. We believe that diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law remain the only viable path to stability and security.

We encourage citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the affected areas to adhere to the advisories from authorities and to remain in communication with the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Abu Dhabi located at Office 1-A, 1st Floor, Bldg. No. 3, Plaza 30, Mireekh Street, Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi. Email: info@uaeembassy.gov.kn; Telephone: +971-2558-5553.