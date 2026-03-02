IMF Publishes 2026 Article IV Staff Concluding Statement; Government Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency and Good Governance

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 2, 2026 (PMO) — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis notes the publication of the Staff Concluding Statement of the 2026 Article IV Mission by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Statement, which follows the IMF team’s recent visit and consultations with Government officials and key stakeholders, has been released with the full consent and support of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis under the leadership of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

The full document can be accessed via the IMF’s official website at: https://www.imf.org/en/news/articles/2026/03/02/cs-03022026-st-kitts-and-nevis-staff-concluding-statement-of-the-2026-article-iv-mission

The publication of the Staff Concluding Statement reflects this Government’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound economic governance. Granting permission for its full release aligns squarely with the administration’s good governance agenda and its belief that the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis should have open access to information concerning the nation’s economic performance and policy direction.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has consistently underscored that strong institutions, prudent fiscal management, and transparent governance are foundational to the Sustainable Island State Agenda. The Government remains focused on implementing policies that protect the economic stability of the Federation while creating opportunities for citizens and future generations.

The Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister’s Office will continue to engage stakeholders and the public on matters arising from the 2026 Article IV Mission