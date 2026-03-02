2026 OAS SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The Organization of American States (OAS) wishes to inform interested persons that applications for its 2026 Academic Scholarship Program for Undergraduate, Graduate Academic studies and Graduate Research are now available.

N/B

Applicants for undergraduate studies should already be enrolled in a program and be eligible to graduate within two (2) academic years.

Applicants for graduate studies should have already completed one year or have an acceptance letter from the University where he or she plans to study.

Submission Deadline

Monday March 09th, 2026

Requirements: The eligibility requirements and more information regarding the application process can be accessed through the following links:

Undergraduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/specaf_2026.asp

Graduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/Academic_Program_OAS_2026.asp

N/B: All applications are to be made online via the links below

Undergraduate – https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1154&Type=1&Lang=Eng

Graduate – https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1153&Type=1&Lang=Eng

Applications forms should be printed and submitted to

Mrs. Jamilah Caines

Human Resources Department

Government Headquarters

Church Street, Basseterre

Contact # 4671323

-30-