    Wednesday, March 4
    2026 OAS SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

    1 Min Read116 Views

    The Organization of American States (OAS) wishes to inform interested persons that applications for its 2026 Academic Scholarship Program for Undergraduate, Graduate Academic studies and Graduate Research are now available.

    N/B

    Applicants for undergraduate studies should already be enrolled in a program and be eligible to graduate within two (2) academic years.

    Applicants for graduate studies should have already completed one year or have an acceptance letter from the University where he or she plans to study.

    Submission Deadline

    Monday March 09th, 2026

    Requirements: The eligibility requirements and more information regarding the application process can be accessed through the following links:

    Undergraduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/specaf_2026.asp

    Graduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/Academic_Program_OAS_2026.asp

    N/B: All applications are to be made online via the links below

    Undergraduate – https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1154&Type=1&Lang=Eng

    Graduate – https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1153&Type=1&Lang=Eng

    Applications forms should be printed and submitted to

    Mrs. Jamilah Caines

    Human Resources Department

    Government Headquarters

    Church Street, Basseterre

    Contact # 4671323

    -30-

    ST. KITTS & NEVIS INFORMATION SERVICE

