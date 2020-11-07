BASSETERRE (6th November, 2020): Local media and tourism stakeholders were given the opportunity to tour the RLB International Airport, to view the extensive renovations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for airport employees, travelers and the community on a whole. Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant noted that throughout the airport, the following safety measures are in place such as, but not limited to: Enforcement of the wearing of mask

Hand sanitization stations

Distancing markers on floors

Seating to enforce the 3ft physical distancing of passengers

Directional signs to guide passenger movement. “As a Government, we have done our best to prepare for the reopening of our borders safely. We are happy to welcome our visitors to our twin-island paradise, and our citizens and residents back home. It is now up to all of us to comply to ensure a successful outcome,” Minister Grant said.