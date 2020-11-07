BASSETERRE (6TH November, 2020): St. Kitts & Nevis officially opened its borders to international travel on October 31, 2020. This update outlines three changes that have been made to the travel requirements for visitors arriving to the Federation.

The price for the PCR test for International Travelers (Non-Nationals/Non-Residents) is now USD $150 and for Nationals/Residents the cost remains USD $100. The Travel Authorization form can be found at www.knatravelform.kn. To complete the travel form visitors will be required to have proof of a negative PCR test completed within 72 hours of travel and proof of their booked accommodations at one of the seven (7) approved hotels for International Travelers (Non-Nationals/Non-Residents). The test can be taken at a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEO 17025 standard.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information