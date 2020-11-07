The Ministry of Tourism has organized a cleanup of Majors Bay for Saturday, November 14, 2020. The general public is encouraged to support the ministry in this initiative as beach cleanups are key to improving the coastal and ocean ecosystems.

“We want the public to come out because the beach cleanup is just as important. It is not just about cleaning for visitors, but it is cleaning for ourselves as well,” said Allister Williams, Tourism Events Planning Manager within the Ministry of Tourism, on Wednesday’s November 04 edition of ‘Working for You.’ “We want to make sure we have a pristine environment so that the product can be long-lasting and be able to create some livelihoods for future generations. So, we want members of the public to come out and help us as we keep our country clean.”

Chairperson of the Sustainable Destination Council, Diannille Taylor-Williams, also encouraged the general public to be a part of the cleanup drive at Majors Bay. Majors Bay is located at the Southeast Peninsula and is a major turtle nesting beach.

Transportation will leave Basseterre at 6 a.m. and cleanup is expected to commence at 7 a.m. Mrs. Diannille Taylor-Williams said before the cleanup persons will be briefed on the history of the site. She added that the waste collected will be sorted accordingly.

“Before we start any cleanup, we do a little education, so probably we will do something about the turtle nesting,” she said. “We are going to separate our waste – plastic waste will not go with other waste so that we can look at the number of pieces of plastics as opposed to other types of waste.”

The information collected from the cleanup is shared with relevant stakeholders.

“We always send this information into the Clean Swell app to measure the amount and it is integrated into all the other cleanups that are done. They use that data and we can also use the data to share with our people because documentation is key for us,” said Mrs. Diannille Taylor-Williams. “We are recording the information [about] our beach cleanups so that we can see and measure the impact as time passes.”

The cleanup forms part of the ministry’s week of activities to celebrate Tourism Month 2020, which runs from November 01-30 under the theme “Tourism – People, Product, Purpose #Planningforposterity.